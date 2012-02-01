SEOUL, Feb 1 Ssangyong Motor Co' s vehicle sales during January in units): January 2012 January 2011 TOTAL SALES 8,233 7,579 OVERSEAS SALES 5,429 4,722 DOMESTIC SALES 2,804 2,857 Ssangyong Motor Co is a South Korea-based maker of sport utility vehicles. India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is the biggest shareholder of the company. (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)