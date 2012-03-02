UPDATE 1-Business confidence plummets as political crisis grips Britain
* Sterling back under pressure (Adds detail, business executives' comment)
SEOUL, March 2 - Ssangyong Motor Co' s vehicle sales during February (in units):
February 2012 February 2011
TOTAL SALES 8,866 6,772
OVERSEAS SALES 5,755 4,332
DOMESTIC SALES 3,111 2,440
Ssangyong is a South Korea-based maker of sport utility vehicles. India's Mahindra & Mahindra is the biggest shareholder of the company.
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Sterling back under pressure (Adds detail, business executives' comment)
NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares were stung by a broker downgrade for a second straight week on Monday, sending the stock lower to keep the tech sector under pressure for a second straight session.