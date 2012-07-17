July 17 The Carlyle Group is selling 7 million
shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, the U.S.
financial software provider said.
Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle held a 36.5 percent
stake in SS&C Technologies, according to an April 23 regulatory
filing.
Upon completion of the offering, which is expected to close
on July 23, Carlyle will own an about 27.37 percent stake in
SS&C Technologies.
Citigroup is acting as the sole underwriter for the
offering.
Shares of SS&C Technologies were down 5 percent at $24.69
after the bell. They closed at $25.95 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.