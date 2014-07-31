BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
July 31 SSE Plc :
* Acquisition of the Energy Solutions Group from Bridgepoint Development Capital
* Deal for an enterprise value and total cash consideration of 66 mln stg with potential for a further 6 mln stg if agreed targets are achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.