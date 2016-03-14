UPDATE 8-Oil edges up ahead of decision on OPEC extension, another U.S. drawdown
* OPEC set to prolong oil cuts as delegates predict smooth meeting
March 14 British utility SSE Plc said it would sell a 49.9 percent stake in a windfarm in South Lanarkshire to Greencoat UK Wind Plc and GMPF & LPFA Infrastructure LLP for 355 million pounds ($510 million).
SSE said the buyers' joint equity stake would be diluted to 30 percent after a 172.82 megawatt extension to the Clyde windfarm. ($1 = 0.70 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* OPEC set to prolong oil cuts as delegates predict smooth meeting
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)