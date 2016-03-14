March 14 British utility SSE Plc said it would sell a 49.9 percent stake in a windfarm in South Lanarkshire to Greencoat UK Wind Plc and GMPF & LPFA Infrastructure LLP for 355 million pounds ($510 million).

SSE said the buyers' joint equity stake would be diluted to 30 percent after a 172.82 megawatt extension to the Clyde windfarm. ($1 = 0.70 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)