LONDON Nov 18 SSE, one of Britain's
"big six" energy suppliers, has frozen its standard energy
prices this winter, it said on Friday, putting pressure on its
rivals to do the same.
British wholesale gas and electricity prices have risen
about 30 and 40 percent respectively since June, along with a
bounce-back in other commodities such as coal, leading to
speculation that some electricity suppliers could raise prices.
"We understand that the prospect of increasing bills during
the colder months is a real concern for customers, particularly
as they start to turn up the heating," Will Morris, SSE managing
director, Retail, said in a statement.
SSE said prices would not rise until April 2017 at the
earliest.
The move puts pressure on rivals Iberdrola's
Scottish Power, Centrica's British Gas, RWE's npower
, E.ON and EDF Energy, to do the
same.
Energy bills have doubled in Britain over the past decade to
about 1,200 pounds ($1,640) a year, and the government has said
it could intervene in the market if it believes prices are too
high.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)