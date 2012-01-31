* Sees full-year pretax profit rising

* Sees profit growth at a similar level to past three years

* Says uncertainty, challenges to continue in new financial year

* To suspend electricity generation from Keadby, Medway from March

LONDON, Jan 31 SSE, one of Britain's six big energy suppliers, said it expected full-year pretax profit to grow at a similar level to the past three years, and warned of continued uncertainty ahead.

"This financial year has been characterised by continuing economic uncertainty and ongoing challenges in global energy markets," Chief executive Ian Marchant said on Tuesday.

"That uncertainty and these challenges are likely to continue in the new financial year."

Perth, Scotland-based SSE in November said it expected to report a slight increase in full-year profit. [ID: nL6E7M913J]

In a note published a day before SSE's announcement, Investec analyst Angelos Anastasiou said the company had disappointed the market with a relatively poor earnings per share growth record of about 2 percent per annum in each of the past three years.

The analyst had warned there was potential for further underperformance.

The company said actual electricity use by household customers in Britain fell 8.3 percent, while actual gas use dropped 26.6 percent in the nine months to end-December.

Earlier this month, SSE said it would cut household gas prices and extend its commitment to cap household electricity and gas prices by another two months. [ID: nL6E8CC21V]

SSE shares closed at 1,209 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 11.4 billion pounds ($17.88 billion).