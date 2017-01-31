LONDON Jan 31 Britain's second-biggest energy
supplier SSE continued losing customers in the third
quarter of its financial year, while still and wet weather meant
output from its renewable energy plants fell 20 percent year on
year, it said on Tuesday.
The supplier maintained its full-year earnings per share and
dividend guidance, however.
SSE, which has frozen household energy prices this winter,
said it lost another 50,000 customer accounts in the three
months to Dec. 31, leaving a total of 8.08 million, in line with
customer losses seen earlier in the year.
SSE said renewable energy production was 5.1 terawatt-hours
(TWh) in the quarter, down from 6.8 TWh the same time in 2015,
while gas- and oil-fired generation nearly doubled to 12.8 TWh
from 6.6 TWh in 2015.
Centrica's British Gas, SSE's largest rival, raised its
full-year earnings outlook last month after its trading division
benefited from large power price swings.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)