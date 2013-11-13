LONDON Nov 13 British energy supplier SSE
, one of Britain's big six utilities under fire from
politicians for hiking bills, said first-half profit fell 12
percent after the part of its business which supplies households
slumped to a loss.
The issue of rising energy bills has dominated the political
agenda in Britain for two months with the government and the
opposition Labour party competing over how to get tough on
utilities after this winter's average 8 percent price rises.
SSE said in October it was raising household gas and
electricity bills by over 8.2 percent, or three times the rate
of inflation to help counter an expected loss in its retail
business, the unit which supplies households.
The Scotland-based company said on Wednesday that its retail
business slumped to an 89.4 million pounds ($142.39 million)
operating loss in the six months to Sept. 30, hit by higher
wholesale energy prices and rising distribution and
environmental and social costs.
Adjusted pretax profit at the group level came in at 354
million pounds, 12 percent lower than in the year-earlier
period.