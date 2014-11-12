LONDON Nov 12 Britain's second-biggest
household energy supplier SSE said it expected full-year
earnings per share to come in at the lower end of expectations
on the back of weak energy prices.
The utility added however that it expected to pay a higher
annual dividend after its interim dividend payment rose 2.3
percent to 26.6 pence per share.
The Scotland-based energy supplier saw an 83 percent decline
in operating profit in its wholesale division to 26.7 million
pounds, driven by an 86 percent plunge in profit in electricity
generation.
The supplier lost 210,000 custiomer accounts in Britain and
Ireland over the first half of its financial year and its users
consumed significantly less energy in a warmer-than-average
period.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Sarah Young)