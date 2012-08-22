LONDON Aug 22 UK energy firm SSE said
on Wednesday it will raise household gas and electricity prices
by nine percent on average from October 15, blaming regulation
and higher energy network costs.
"After this change SSE is committing to cap household energy
prices at this level until at least the second half of 2013," it
added.
Last summer SSE pledged to freeze utility bills until
October this year following a public backlash against a round of
double-digit price hikes at a time of economic hardship.
"Unfortunately, the increases in costs that we have seen
since making this pledge can no longer be absorbed and mean that
we are unable to keep prices at their current levels beyond this
autumn," SSE Chief Executive Ian Marchant said.
"An increase in our prices has therefore, regrettably,
become unavoidable," he said.