(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say price changes affect pre-payment customers only)

Feb 28 SSE, one of Britain's Big Six energy suppliers, will raise electricity prices for half of its pre-payment customers by 3 percent on average from April while lowering tariffs by an average of 2 percent for the other half, it said on Tuesday.

The move follows recent gas and electricity price increases announced by Scottish Power, Innogy-owned Npower, and EDF Energy, the UK arm of France's EDF.

SSE said its gas customers are in store for a 13 percent reduction.

It will also cap prices for pre-payment meter customers, in line with new rules set by UK energy regulator Ofgem.

