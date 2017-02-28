BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say price changes affect pre-payment customers only)
Feb 28 SSE, one of Britain's Big Six energy suppliers, will raise electricity prices for half of its pre-payment customers by 3 percent on average from April while lowering tariffs by an average of 2 percent for the other half, it said on Tuesday.
The move follows recent gas and electricity price increases announced by Scottish Power, Innogy-owned Npower, and EDF Energy, the UK arm of France's EDF.
SSE said its gas customers are in store for a 13 percent reduction.
It will also cap prices for pre-payment meter customers, in line with new rules set by UK energy regulator Ofgem.
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.