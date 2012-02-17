* Ten-year gas supply deal of 790 mcm/year starts in 2015
* Deal linked to prevailing prices in the natural gas market
* SSE says deal represents 5 pct of its forecast annual
requirements
LONDON, Feb 17 SSE, one of
Britain's six big energy suppliers, said it signed a ten-year
gas supply deal with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, linked to
prevailing prices in the natural gas market.
SSE said on Friday that the supply deal with Shell Energy
Europe -- at 790 million cubic metres per year -- represents
about 5 percent of its forecast typical annual gas needs.
The company said the gas will be supplied as a firm delivery
of 800,000 therms per day, at a price linked to prevailing
prices in the natural gas market. Gas prices for delivery on
Tuesday were trading up about 2.18 percent at 58.50
pence per therm at 0920 GMT.
"This long term agreement offers an excellent opportunity to
cover a portion of SSE future gas needs with an attractive
pricing structure and minimal risk," said Alistair
Phillips-Davies, Generation and Supply Director at SSE.
"This transaction secures a long term supply of gas for the
UK market," Phillips-Davies added.
Last month, SSE said it would cut household gas prices and
extend its commitment to cap household electricity and gas
prices by another two months. [ID: nL6E8CC21V]