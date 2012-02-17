* Ten-year gas supply deal of 790 mcm/year starts in 2015

* Deal linked to prevailing prices in the natural gas market

* SSE says deal represents 5 pct of its forecast annual requirements

LONDON, Feb 17 SSE, one of Britain's six big energy suppliers, said it signed a ten-year gas supply deal with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, linked to prevailing prices in the natural gas market.

SSE said on Friday that the supply deal with Shell Energy Europe -- at 790 million cubic metres per year -- represents about 5 percent of its forecast typical annual gas needs.

The company said the gas will be supplied as a firm delivery of 800,000 therms per day, at a price linked to prevailing prices in the natural gas market. Gas prices for delivery on Tuesday were trading up about 2.18 percent at 58.50 pence per therm at 0920 GMT.

"This long term agreement offers an excellent opportunity to cover a portion of SSE future gas needs with an attractive pricing structure and minimal risk," said Alistair Phillips-Davies, Generation and Supply Director at SSE.

"This transaction secures a long term supply of gas for the UK market," Phillips-Davies added.

Last month, SSE said it would cut household gas prices and extend its commitment to cap household electricity and gas prices by another two months. [ID: nL6E8CC21V]