* Onshore wind subsidies cut late last year
* Onshore wind has struggled to get planning permission in
past
LONDON Feb 24 British utility SSE said
it had decided to withdraw planning applications for two wind
farm projects on land in Scotland due to financial reasons.
The firm had submitted planning applications to the Scottish
government to build an 81 megawatt (MW) Dalnessie wind farm in
Sutherland and for an extension to its 36 MW Fairburn wind farm
in Ross-shire.
The firm said that continued investment in developing the
projects was no longer financially viable.
"SSE continues to have a good pipeline of very strong
onshore renewable developments across Scotland," Colin Nicol,
SSE's director of onshore renewables, said in a statement on
Monday.
"Each project is dealt with on a case-by-case basis, and the
decision to end Dalnessie and Fairburn Extension means that we
can redirect resource onto the best projects in our portfolio."
Britain has ambitious plans to boost production of renewable
power to help it meet legally binding targets to reduce carbon
emissions and to replace ageing nuclear reactors and polluting
coal-fired power plants, up to a fifth of which face retirement
this decade.
The British government cut proposed subsidies to support the
development of onshore wind late last year, however, while
boosting support for offshore wind.
Onshore wind farms often have come under fire from local
residents for obstructing views and making too much noise and
have struggled to get planning approval.
A growing list of companies have recently scaled back plans
to build both offshore and onshore wind capacity in Britain.
Last week, a consortium of Denmark's Dong Energy
, Germany's E.ON and Abu Dhabi state-owned
energy investor Masdar decided to scrap a project to expand the
London Array, the world's largest offshore wind farm.
RWE and Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power
have also scrapped or scaled back huge offshore wind farm
projects, citing the costs involved in developing deepwater
sites.