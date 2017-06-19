* CEO says it's time to consider global ambitions
* Strength in offshore wind power could be used abroad
* Came close to making U.S. investment last year
By Geert De Clercq
ESTORIL, Portugal, June 19 British energy
supplier SSE is eyeing the offshore wind power industry
for a possible first foreign investment, its chief executive
said on Monday.
Unlike most major European utilities, Britain's
second-biggest energy supplier SSE is focused mainly on its
domestic market, though it is a highly diversified group
involved in nearly every aspect of the UK power and gas
business.
In recent years it has invested heavily in offshore wind
power and other renewables, but until now it has been
uninterested in emulating continental peers that have built on
their specialisations at home to win market share abroad.
These include France's EDF operating Britain's
nuclear plants, Norway's hydropower specialist Statkraft
building dams in Asia and Latin America and Denmark's Dong
Energy becoming a top player in offshore wind in
Britain and Germany.
SSE operates several large offshore wind farms on British
and Irish coasts, often in partnerships with EU utilities such
as Dong and Germany's Innogy, but it has no operations
on foreign shores.
"That is a global busines where we have to think about
whether we need to have more global ambitions. We have a very
strong franchise around the UK and Ireland ... should we be
looking further afield? That is a good question for us to ask
ourselves," SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies told
Reuters at the Eurelectric conference.
He said that SSE last year came reasonably close to an
American onshore renewables investment. Though that did not come
to fruition, Phillips-Davies said he is continuing to look at
opportunities while seeking value for shareholders and remaining
consistent with the company's skill base.
"I would not say we are the world leader (in offshore wind)
but we have possibilities there. Dong would clearly be the
number one company out there at the moment ... but I think there
are lots of things that we can do," he said, adding that SSE is
also strong in networks and thermal generation.
In terms of exporting those skills to other countries,
Phillips-Davies said that SSE would look at partnerships or an
acquisition rather than dropping its own staff on the ground.
Centrica and SSE are the only two UK-owned utilities
among Britain's big six energy suppliers, with European
utilities EDF, E.ON, RWE and Iberdrola
all having built up significant shares in the market.
(Editing by David Goodman)