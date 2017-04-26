BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.
Roy most recently served as head of global demographics and pensions research at Credit Suisse.
Roy will be based in London and report to Lori Heinel, deputy global chief investment officer for State Street Global.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results