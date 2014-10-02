BRIEF-Beijing StarNeto Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 5 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan
Oct 2 SSH Communications Security Oyj
* SSH Changes CEO - Harri Koponen new CEO of SSH Communications Security Corp
* Says Koponen will start on Oct. 2
* Says Koponen was most recently CEO of NPTV
* Says SSH's current CEO and founder Tatu Ylönen continues to work for company full time in role of Chief Innovation Officer
* Says Ylönen has also been nominated as chairman of board of SSH on Oct. 2
April 18 Shenghua Entertainment Communication Co Ltd :