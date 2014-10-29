BRIEF-Surfilter Network Technology to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 29 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Creates joint venture to deliver professional services with New York based RokiTT Inc.
* Says core focus of joint venture will be data security, technical access management and test automation
* Says joint venture name is SSH RokiTT Services and Solutions
* Says it plans to invest 25 million yuan into a Hagzhou-based medical tech firm in exchange for 75 percent stake