BRIEF-Nanjing Doron Technology to change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd
Nov 7 Ssh Communications Security Oyj
* Signs licence and development agreement for universal SSH Key Manager
* Says value of contract is $5.0 million
* Says SSH expects to recognize revenue between Q4 2014 and Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016