Australia shares recover on banks, telcoms; NZ soft
April 20 Australian shares clawed back from three-week lows on Thursday as bargain hunters stepped in after the market was sold off in the last three sessions.
Dec 15 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Signs a contract for SSH Universal SSH Key Manager with a US insurance company
* Initial order received is $0.5 million
* Software license sales of received order will be recognized during Q4 2014 and maintenance sales portion during fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 20 Australian shares clawed back from three-week lows on Thursday as bargain hunters stepped in after the market was sold off in the last three sessions.
April 20 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :