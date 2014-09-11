Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
Sept 11 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Signs frame contract for SSH Universal SSH Key Manager with a global financial services company
* Says the initial order received for 2014 is $0.2 million
* Says estimates complete project to generate over $1.8 million over the next 18 to 24 months Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago