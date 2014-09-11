Sept 11 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Signs frame contract for SSH Universal SSH Key Manager with a global financial services company

* Says the initial order received for 2014 is $0.2 million

* Says estimates complete project to generate over $1.8 million over the next 18 to 24 months Source text for Eikon:

