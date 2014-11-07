MANILA Nov 7 Shares of Philippine specialty
retailer SSI Group Inc gained as much as 13 percent at
the company's market debut on Friday, after it completed the
country's third and largest initial public offering this year
worth $166 million.
SSI climbed to 8.49 pesos ($0.1884) per share at market open
against its offer price of 7.50 pesos, the high end of the
7.00-7.50 pesos guidance. It later pared its gains to around 7
percent or 8.05 pesos apiece.
SSI Group, which resells 103 international brands such as
Hermès, Prada and Gucci and operates convenience stores through
the FamilyMart chain, tapped HSBC, Credit
Suisse (Singapore) Ltd, and BPI Capital to manage its public
offer.
(1 US dollar = 45.0600 Philippine peso)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates)