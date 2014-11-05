BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sells Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
Nov 5 Surfland Systemy Komputerowe SA :
* Said on Tuesday it signed a deal with a company operating in the rail industry for the implementation of a record keeping system
* The company's offer was chosen in a contract award procedure
April 17 The manhunt for a murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland widened Monday as authorities asked the public for help and pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in.