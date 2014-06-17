LONDON, June 17 Food outlet operator SSP plans
to raise around 500 million pounds ($840 million) when it floats
on the London stock market, paving the way for Chief Executive
Kate Swann to return to a FTSE listed company.
SSP, which owns brands including Caffe Ritazza and
Whistlestop, said it expected to raise the funds through the
offer of new shares. It will also refinance its existing debt
and use the proceeds to pay down debt.
The offer will enable existing shareholders including EQT to
partially realise their investment. However the company, EQT and
other shareholders will agree to certain lock-ups over their
holdings.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
