FRANKFURT Feb 1 German wind turbine maker Nordex is buying Denmark's SSP Technology A/S, a maker of moulds needed to produce rotor blades, hoping this will help it lower component costs in a key area of production.

"I am convinced that we will be able to significantly strengthen our innovation ability by integrating the blade experts at SSP," Nordex's Chief Operating Officer Jose Luis Blanco said in a statement.

"Rotor blades are key to lowering the cost of energy."

SSP, which has partnered with Nordex since 2003, employs 70 staff. No purchase price was disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)