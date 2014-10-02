BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2S&T AG :
* Said on Wednesday would supply smart grid technologies worth $20 million
* Said order encompasses S&T's supplying smart meters and associated technologies and management software requisite to operate the items
* Said delivery of items is to start in Q1 2015
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan