Jan 21 S&T AG :
* Increased its stake in Networked Energy Services Corp.
(NES) to 65 percent
* Says company will deliver in Puerto Rico over the next two
and a half years, smart meters and smart energy software
technology worth about $12 million
* Thus holds from Feb. 1, a controlling interest in NES
Corp.
* Still sees FY 2015 sales increase to 465 million euros
* Says after a record Q4 with over 120 million euros
revenues, company will achieve projected FY sales of 375 million
euros ($434 million), compared to 338 million euros in the
previous year
($1 = 0.8644 euros)
