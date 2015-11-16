Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
Nov 16 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian gold miner St Andrew Goldfields Ltd in an all-share deal valued at around C$178 million ($133.54 million) to create a mid-sized, Ontario-focused gold producer.
The transaction will create a company with four mines and two mills in Ontario's Abitibi mining region.
The combined company expects to produce between 260,000 and 310,000 ounces of gold in 2016 at cash costs of between $600 and $690 an ounce.
The deal share exchange ratio values each St Andrew share at 47 Canadian cents, a 24 percent premium on the company's closing stock price on Monday of 38 Canadian cents.
The transaction comes as gold miners have been under pressure for more than four years, and mergers and acquisitions subdued, due to a 40 percent drop in the bullion price. ($1 = 1.3329 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
LONDON, May 10 European shares pulled back on Wednesday from 21-month highs hit after strong earnings while the dollar fell on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's dismissal of his FBI chief could make passage of his tax reform plans more difficult.