* Two charged with bribery, one charged with falsifying
accounts - charge sheets
* Individuals charged cannot be reached for comment
(Adds details from charge sheet, company, context)
SINGAPORE Dec 11 A Singapore court on Thursday
filed bribery and fraud charges against three former executives
at Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, one of
Asia's largest defence and engineering groups.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd
is the largest shareholder in ST Engineering.
The charge sheets named the three former executives as Chang
Cheow Teck, Mok Kim Whang and Ong Tek Liam, and said the alleged
misconduct was committed far back as 2004 when the three
executives worked at ST Engineering's marine unit. All three
have since left the company, ST Engineering said.
According to the charge sheets, Chang and Mok allegedly paid
bribes to agents of companies including Hyundai Engineering and
Construction Ltd to win contracts. Ong was charged
with falsifying ST Marine's accounts.
The three individuals could not immediately be reached for
comment. Hyundai Engineering executives also could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Singapore has a reputation for being one of the world's
least corrupt nations, thanks to stringent enforcement of
anti-graft laws. A number of high-profile corruption cases have
emerged in recent years, including one involving the former
chief of the civil defence force.
Shares in ST Engineering, which has a market value of $8
billion, fell 0.6 percent on Thursday.
($1 = 1.3110 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; additional reporting by Joyce Lee in
SEOUL; Editing by Miral Fahmy)