PARIS, March 18 STMicroelectronics and
Ericsson will close down their mobile chip joint
venture ST-Ericsson by dividing up certain product lines and
employees and shutting others.
Sweden's Ericsson, which manufactures telecom network gear,
will keep some 1,800 employees mostly in Sweden, Germany, India
and China and the making of LTE multimode thin modem products.
Franco-Italian chip maker STMicro said on Monday it will
keep other existing ST-Ericsson products, without providing
details, as well as certain assembly and test facilities. It
will take on some 950 employees mostly in France and Italy.
The rest of the business, which had 5,000 employees globally
before these moves, will be shut down.
STMicro said it expected $350-450 million in cash costs
during the process.
