April 23 Loss-making mobile chip venture
ST-Ericsson delayed a scheduled "before
market open" strategy announcement on Monday to the afternoon.
The delay was caused by a "technical reason" a spokeswoman
said, without elaborating.
The announcement is expected to include site closures and
job cuts and could include seeking a partner for application
processors.
ST-Ericsson, a 50-50 joint venture of Sweden's Ericsson and
France's STMicroelectronics, is seen as a "strategic asset" for
potential buyers such as Nvidia, Intel and
Texas Instruments, sources familiar with the situation
told Reuters last month.
In addition to modems, ST-Ericsson's strength, today's
smartphones use application processors that function in the same
manner as a central processing unit (CPU) on a computer, running
software and graphics.
ST-Ericsson has lost $2 billion in its three years of
operation as revenues from key clients Nokia and Sony
Ericsson shrank 70 percent.
