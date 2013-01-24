* Funds under management up 22 pct in 2012 to 34.8 bln stg

* Total new business up 16 pct in 2012, up 46 pct in Q4

* Partnership numbers up 8.4 pct

LONDON, Jan 24 British investment manager St James's Place brushed off the financial crisis in 2012 with a 16 percent increase in sales as its well heeled clients sought a haven for their money in its fund products.

Its most closely watched measure of new business, including regular and single premiums increased 46 percent from a year earlier in the final quarter of 2012, the company said in a trading statement on Thursday.

Funds under management rose 22 percent over the year to 34.8 billion pounds, lifted by recovering markets and a 3.35 billion pounds net inflow of new money, the firm said.

The company added that 2,000 of its staff are now fully qualified in a diploma required under new regulation introduced this year.

"We are confident that our approach of face to face advice, provided by a trusted adviser and a sound investment proposition positions us well for growth in new business in line with our objectives in 2013," Chief Executive David Bellamy said in a statement.

St James's Place shares closed at 456.6 pence on Wednesday.