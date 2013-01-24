* Funds under management up 22 pct in 2012 to 34.8 bln stg
* Total new business up 16 pct in 2012, up 46 pct in Q4
* Partnership numbers up 8.4 pct
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Jan 24 British investment manager St
James's Place reported a jump in fourth-quarter sales as
its well-heeled customers became more confident Europe is
recovering from its sovereign debt crisis.
New business increased 46 percent from a year earlier in the
last three months of 2012, the company said in a trading
statement on Thursday.
Chief Executive David Bellamy attributed much of the spike
in sales to a mounting feel-good factor among investors as
anxiety over Europe's debt crisis eased after the summer.
"The first six months of the year, there was a lot of fear
around and I think at that point we were still gripped with the
possibility we could go off the edge of a cliff," he told
Reuters in an interview.
"We've seen a lot more confidence ... A realism has set in
and people want to make their money work."
Hopes the euro zone will emerge from a sovereign debt crisis
have been lifted by the European Central Bank's pledge to defend
the euro and buy government bonds.
St James's Place sells financial products including a range
of mutual funds it hand picks from across the fund management
industry via a network of financial advisers.
It achieved fourth-quarter sales of 223.8 million pounds,
beating a forecast by Numis Securities analysts by 27 percent.
"Most (of the increase) appears to be due to improvement in
retail investors appetite for risk assets. It appears that this
momentum has continued into the start of 2013," Numis said in a
note to clients.
Analysts say St James's Place shares have not realised their
full potential because of the overhang of a 60 percent stake
held by Lloyds Banking Group.
The state-supported bank is expected to sell some or all of
this position in the future.
Nevertheless, investors cheered the robust business update
and shares were up more than 2 percent against a FTSE 250 index
that had only advanced 0.1 percent by 0840 GMT.
Funds under management rose 22 percent over the year to 34.8
billion pounds, lifted by recovering markets and a 3.35 billion
pounds net inflow of new money, the firm said.
The company added that 2,000 staff are now fully qualified
in a diploma required under regulation introduced this year.