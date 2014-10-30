Oct 30 St. James's Place Plc :

* Net inflow of funds under management of 1.27 billion stg (2013: 1.03 billion stg) - up 23 pct in quarter and 23 pct over nine months at 3.71 billion stg

* Funds under management of 49.1 billion stg (2013: 41.8 billion stg) - up 17 pct over 12 months and 11 pct since beginning of year

* "Well positioned for continued growth in line with our medium term objectives" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: