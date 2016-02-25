Feb 25 St. James's Place Plc

* CEO says seeing no evidence of competition for advisers from other wealth managers

* CEO says potential flattening of pension tax relief unlikely to severely impact flows

* CEO says happy with solvency ratio of 151 percent

* CEO says doing 'normal scenario planning' around possible 'Brexit', but firm largely UK-centric and will 'take what comes'