Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
July 27 St. James's Place Plc
* Ceo david bellamy says business as usual after brexit vote
* Ceo bellamy says brexit vote may give chance to hire more staff if redundancies seen elsewhere, may make firm more attractive to independent financial advisors
* Ceo bellamy says thinks fscs levy should be around 10 million stg, expects it to come down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.