Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
July 27 St. James's Place Plc
* Says operating profit at £284.0 million (2015: £265.3 million)
* Says underlying post tax cash result of £94.4 million (2015: £84.9 million)
* Says interim dividend 12.33 pence per share (2015: 10.72 pence per share)
* Says consequently, without being complacent about possible consequences of brexit, proven strength in our business model and ongoing momentum gives us confidence in our ability to deliver continued growth in line with our objectives
* Says we intend to continue to grow dividend in line with underlying performance of business, as previously stated.
* Interim dividend up 15 percent to 12.33 penceper share
* Says group funds under management of £65.6 billion (2015: £55.5 billion)
* Says partnership numbers at 2,320 up 2.5% since start of year
* Says profit before shareholder tax of £60.5 million (2015: £67.0 million)
* Says can report that new fund flows since referendum remain in line with those medium term objectives.
* Says underlying financial performance once again impacted by heightened levy charged by Financial Services Compensation Scheme of 17 million pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.