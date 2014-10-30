Oct 30 British wealth manager St. James's Place Plc posted a 17 percent rise in funds under management as more affluent clients sought out its services and drove up net inflows.

St James's Place, which was sold by majority owner Lloyds Banking Group last December, said it was well positioned to meet its medium-term objectives.

Funds under management were 49.1 billion pounds ($78.46 billion), compared with 41.8 billion pounds a year earlier.

St James's Place posted net inflows of 1.27 billion pounds in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 23 percent on last year.

