(Adds investment return, share price, analyst, ceo comment)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON Oct 27 British wealth manager St James's Place on Tuesday reported record net inflows of 1.48 billion pounds ($2.27 billion) for the third quarter, up 17 percent, as investors sought returns in a low interest rate environment.

The company, which also provides services through its Partnership network of financial advisers, has benefited from government reforms which give individuals more tax-free savings and freedom over how to use their pension pots.

"The fact that pensions are on the agenda brings that into the forefront of some people's thinking, and that has had a very positive impact on our business," Chief Executive David Bellamy told Reuters by telephone.

Government consultation on removing upfront tax relief for pensions saving has also encouraged pensions investment ahead of any possible changes, Bellamy said.

The quarterly net inflows and funds under management data slightly beat estimates in a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Funds under management at Sept 30 were 54.5 billion pounds, up 11 percent from a year earlier although down two percent from three months earlier.

Net investment return fell over the first nine months of the year by 1.7 billion pounds, however, hit by choppy global equity markets.

The trend of higher inflows despite lower investment returns mirrors recent quarterly results from fund management groups Man Group and Hargreaves Lansdown

St James's Place shares hit a two-month high before trimming gains.

At 0821 GMT they stood up 1.3 percent at 943 pence per share, versus an 0.4 percent fall in the FTSE 100 index.

Eamonn Flanagan, analyst at Shore Capital, reiterated his "buy" rating on the stock, saying the results highlighted "the power of face-to-face advice".

($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise and Jason Neely)