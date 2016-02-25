BRIEF-Smartbank to buy Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
LONDON Feb 25 British wealth manager St James's Place posted a forecast beating full-year operating profit on Thursday, bucking weak markets to profit from increased demand for its face-to-face advice.
The firm, which provides a range of investment, banking and insurance services to around 500,000 UK clients, as well as others in Asia, has been a beneficiary of changes to Britain's pensions rules over the last year that have allowed savers to invest more freely.
That underpinned a 10.7 percent year-on-year rise in operating profit on an embedded value basis to 660.2 million pounds from 596.4 million pounds, beating a company supplied consensus forecast for 553.4 million pounds.
Embedded value, a key measure of the firm's profitability, gives a net present value for the expected future cashflow of the company. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.