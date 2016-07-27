* Net H1 inflows 3.1 bln stg after record second quarter
* CEO says looking for hiring opportunities post-Brexit vote
* Shares up 6 pct, leading gainer on the FTSE 100
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, July 27 Wealth manager St James's Place
posted a forecast-beating rise in funds under management
in the first half of the year after record second-quarter net
inflows, sending its shares up 6 percent to a two-month high.
The group has benefited from strong demand for its
face-to-face advice from savers looking to better invest their
money amid a number of changes to the pensions and savings
system, and said on Wednesday the trend had continued since
January.
"Whilst the UK's decision to leave the EU has created a
period of economic uncertainty ... the challenges and
responsibilities that many people face when considering how to
manage their wealth, and the ever-changing tax considerations,
remain," Chief Executive David Bellamy said in a statement.
Bellamy said the group had seen no negative impact from the
June 23 vote and would be looking for opportunities to hire
staff and expand its network of advisers as the industry fallout
becomes clearer.
"Our stated objective is to grow the business between 15 and
20 percent per annum and since the 24th of June, our business
has continued very much in line with those medium-term
objectives," Bellamy told Reuters.
The company posted net inflows of 3.1 billion pounds, up 15
percent from the previous year and beating a company-supplied
consensus forecast of 2.7 billion, helped by a record 25 percent
rise in inflows in the second quarter.
That pushed total funds under management to 65.6 billion
pounds and cash reserves to 94.4 million, comfortably beating
consensus estimates of 84.9 million and helping underpin a 15
percent increase in the interim dividend.
By 0713 GMT the stock was up 6 percent at 937 pence, making
it the leading gainer in the blue-chip FTSE 100.
Calling the results a beat across almost all metrics, Shore
Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan reiterated a "buy"
recommendation and said he expected the market to respond
favourably to "overall excellent delivery".
