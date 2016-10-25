* Funds under management up 8.9 pct to 71.4 bln stg
* Net inflows 1.7 bln stg; market gains 4.2 bln stg
* Shares up 2.5 pct, hit highest since Jan. 1
(Adds analyst and CEO comments, share reaction, background)
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 25 Wealth manager St James's Place
has reported a near 9 percent rise in the value of its
assets, buoyed by financial market gains and strong demand for
its personal investment advice in the wake of Britain's vote to
exit the European Union.
Its shares jumped more than 5 percent to their highest since
early January.
A slide in the value of sterling in the weeks after the
end-June vote had helped boost British shares and the value of
the firm's assets, and it said on Tuesday it had yet to see any
weakening in investor sentiment despite the uncertain economic
and political outlook.
Persistently low interest rates underpinned demand for its
pension and investment products, as clients put greater store in
the firm's face-to-face advice.
"People are looking for income, they're looking for
alternatives to that (low interest rates)," Chief Executive
David Bellamy told Reuters.
The company, which offers a range of services including
investment funds, pensions and tax planning, said funds under
management at end-September grew to 71.4 billion pounds ($87.3
billion) from 65.6 billion at the end of June.
Gross inflows were 2.8 billion pounds, led by strong demand
for its pension products as more clients took advantage of rules
designed to give them more control over how their retirement
savings are invested.
Net inflows were 1.7 billion pounds, while positive market
movements added a further 4.2 billion pounds to total assets, it
said in a statement.
"Despite the backdrop of political uncertainty, it's been
very much business as usual and we've maintained good momentum
in the business since the half year," Bellamy said in a
statement.
Shares in the firm were up 2.5 percent at 972.5 pence by
0740 GMT, among the top gainers in the FTSE 100, after
initially rising to 1,003p, their highest since Jan. 1.
"Despite considerable political upheaval and market
volatility, St James's Place has issued an excellent Q3,
reporting inflows and funds under management which comfortably
exceeded both our and the market's expectations" Shore Capital
analyst Eamonn Flanagan said in a note to clients, flagging a
"buy" rating on the stock.
($1 = 0.8181 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)