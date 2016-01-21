Jan 21 St. James's Place Plc
* Says gross inflow of funds at 2.52 billion pounds, up 20
percent in the fourth quarter.
* Says including Rowan Dartington, group funds under
management would total 59.8 billion pounds.
* Says Partnership numbers of 2,264 up 6.2 percent.
* Says total advisers of 3,113 up 9.8 percent.
* CEO says "We've achieved strong growth across all of key
aspects of business and are well placed for 2016 and beyond."
* Says continued strong retention of client funds of around
95 percent.
* Says net inflow of funds of 1.63 billion pounds (2014:
£1.39 billion) was up 17 percent in the quarter and 14 percent
for year at 5.78 billion pounds (2014: £5.09 billion).
* Says funds under management of 58.6 billion pounds (2014:
£52.0 billion) up 13 percent for year.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)