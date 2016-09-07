Sept 7 St. Jude Medical Inc said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against short-seller Muddy Waters and cyber security firm MedSec Holdings Ltd alleging they intentionally disseminated false and misleading information in order to lower the value of St. Jude's stock and profit as a result.

St. Jude's shares fell sharply on Aug. 25 after Muddy Waters and MedSec said they had found significant security bugs in the company's Merlin@home implanted heart monitoring device.

University of Michigan researchers said last week their own experiments had undermined allegations of security flaws in St. Jude's pacemakers and other implantable medical devices.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Muddy Waters and MedSec were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)