Sept 7 St. Jude Medical Inc said on
Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against short-selling firm
Muddy Waters and cyber security company MedSec Holdings Ltd
alleging they intentionally disseminated false and misleading
information in order to lower the value of St. Jude's stock and
profit as a result.
St. Jude's shares fell sharply on Aug. 25 after Muddy
Waters, run by Carson Block, said it had taken a short position
in the company's stock.
Block said his firm's position was motivated by research
from MedSec, which has a financial arrangement with Muddy
Waters. MedSec had asserted that St. Jude's heart devices were
vulnerable to cyber attack and were a risk to patients.
Short sellers borrow shares and then sell them in the
expectation that the price will fall. When it does, the
short-sellers buy back the shares, return them to the lender,
pay borrowing fees and pocket the difference.
St. Jude agreed in April to sell itself to Abbott
Laboratories for $25 billion.
"We felt this lawsuit was the best course of action to make
sure those looking to profit by trying to frighten patients and
caregivers, and by circumventing appropriate and established
channels for raising cyber security concerns, do not use this
avenue to do so again," St. Jude Chief Executive Michael T.
Rousseau said in a statement on Wednesday.
University of Michigan researchers said last week their own
experiments had undermined allegations of security flaws in St.
Jude's pacemakers and other implantable devices.
Muddy Waters and MedSec did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
St. Jude's shares were untraded before the opening bell on
Wednesday after closing at $78.90 on Tuesday.
The stock has fallen about 4 percent since Muddy Waters
disclosed its position.
The case is St. Jude Medical vs. Muddy Waters, MedSec
Holdings et al, in the United States District Court for the
District of Minnesota, No. 16-cv-03002.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)