BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.83
* Audentes therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
Oct 2 Medical device maker St Jude Medical Inc said it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to "some non-conformities" observed from its manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia.
The company manufactures its CardioMEMS HF system, which is used to monitor heart failure, at the Atlanta facility. (1.usa.gov/1KWuXtN) (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S