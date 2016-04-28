BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Abbott Laboratories said it agreed to buy medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc for $25 billion.
St. Jude shareholders will receive $46.75 in cash and 0.8708 Abbott shares, representing total consideration of about $85 per share.
The offer represents a 37 percent premium to St. Jude's Wednesday closing. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.