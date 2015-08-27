BRIEF-FrontFour and Sandpiper publish plan for value creation at Granite REIT
* Frontfour & sandpiper publish detailed plan for value creation at granite reit
Aug 27 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories is preparing a bid for St Jude Medical Inc that would value the medical device maker at about $25 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Abbott has been working with advisers for several weeks to line up financing for a cash and stock offer, the report said. (on.ft.com/1JxHqTe)
* Natera inc - launch of vistara, a non-invasive prenatal test (nipt) to screen single-gene disorders