Aug 27 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories told Reuters on Thursday it was not pursuing an offer to buy medical device maker St Jude Medical Inc.

The Financial Times reported earlier in the day that Abbott was preparing a bid for St Jude that would value the medical device maker at about $25 billion. (on.ft.com/1JxHqTe)

St Jude's shares, which jumped 15 percent after the FT report, pared much of their gains to trade up 4 percent at $72 on Thursday.

The FT reported that Abbott had been working with advisers for several weeks to line up financing for a cash and stock bid, citing people familiar with the matter.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based St Jude, which had a market value of about $19.5 billion as of Wednesday's close, was not immediately available for comment.

Abbott Chief Executive Miles White said last month that the company would be interested in making acquisitions in the medical device sector. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)