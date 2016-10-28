Oct 28 Medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc said on Friday it has paused implanting of one of its cardiac pacemakers due to problems with electronic data reporting.

The affected device is the Nanostim leadless cardiac pacemaker (LCP). St. Jude, which is being acquired by Abbott Laboratories, said it had seven reports of lost telemetry and heart pacing output from the devices.

There had been no reports of patient injury associated with the malfunction, the company said.

"We are currently working to ensure our physician partners worldwide have the information they need to effectively manage their patients," St. Jude Chief Medical Officer Mark Carlson said in a statement, adding that the company remains committed to developing leadless pacing technology.

Implanted pacemakers are used to keep a patient's heart beating at a normal healthy rate.

